Director Sam Leno Sells Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Director Sam Leno has sold 4,090 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,491 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Lantheus Holdings Inc is a healthcare company that provides diagnostic imaging and targeted therapeutics. The company's portfolio includes products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis of conditions affecting the heart, brain, lungs, and other organs using echocardiography and nuclear imaging. Lantheus Holdings Inc is committed to advancing patient care by delivering innovative medical imaging agents and products that support a better understanding and diagnosis of diseases.

The insider transaction history for Lantheus Holdings Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 32 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc were trading at $64.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.289 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.49, which is below both the industry median of 22.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $64.06 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $90.86 suggests that Lantheus Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activity of insiders at Lantheus Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image indicates that Lantheus Holdings Inc's stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value, suggesting potential undervaluation.

