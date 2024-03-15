Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial), a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President & CEO Phillip Eyler, sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Phillip Eyler’s recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's trading activities over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 15,000 shares and made no purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Gentherm Inc (THRM) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during this period. On the valuation front, Gentherm Inc (THRM) shares were trading at $56.4 each on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.762 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 45.42, which is above both the industry median of 16.56 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the stock's price of $56.4 and the GuruFocus Value of $97.21, Gentherm Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by President & CEO Phillip Eyler provides investors with information on the insider's perspective of the company's stock value, although it should be noted that the reasons for an insider's decision to sell shares may vary and may not necessarily be indicative of the company's future performance or stock price trajectory.

