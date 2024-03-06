Director Gerhard Burbach has sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT, Financial) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. BWX Technologies Inc is a company that provides nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, provides technical, management and site services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities, and supplies precision manufactured components and services for the commercial nuclear power industry. The insider transaction history for BWX Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells. On the valuation front, BWX Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $105.42 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $9.637 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.24, which is above both the industry median of 33.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value also indicates a significant premium. With a price of $105.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.27, BWX Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52, categorizing it as Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

