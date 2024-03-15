Director, 10% Owner Marshall Reynolds Sells 54,760 Shares of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA, Financial), the parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Electric Company, provides contracting services for energy related companies. Specifically, ESOA is engaged in the provision of construction, replacement, and repair services for the energy, utility, and infrastructure industries. According to a recent SEC Filing, Director and 10% Owner Marshall Reynolds sold 54,760 shares of company (ESOA) on March 6, 2024. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 69,469 shares and making no purchases of company stock. The insider transaction history for company (ESOA) indicates a mixed pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 6 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and potential future direction. 1766011114296078336.png On the valuation front, shares of company (ESOA) were trading at $8.03 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $132.388 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.23, which is lower than the industry median of 15.3 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that company (ESOA) is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $8.03 and a GF Value of $4.42, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.82. 1766011140778913792.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The current price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be trading at a premium compared to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director and 10% Owner Marshall Reynolds may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in company (ESOA).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

