Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Co-CEO and Director Jean Turgeon has sold 51,996 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.95 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $777,434.02. Tronox Holdings PLC is a global leader in the production and marketing of titanium dioxide pigment, which is used to provide whiteness, brightness, and opacity in products such as paints, plastics, paper, and other applications. The company also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals, and manufactures titanium chemicals. Jean Turgeon’s recent transaction follows a pattern over the past year where the insider has sold a total of 51,996 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Tronox Holdings PLC shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and eight insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, Tronox Holdings PLC's shares were trading at $14.95 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.497 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.09, indicating that Tronox Holdings PLC is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. While the sale of shares by an insider may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when assessing their investment in Tronox Holdings PLC.

