Director Stephen Zarrilli has sold 2,150 shares of company (VRTS, Financial) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $248.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $534,060. Virtus Investment Partners Inc is a distinguished asset management company that offers investment solutions to both individual and institutional clients. The company operates through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a portfolio of well-regarded investment teams and boutique managers that offer a wide range of styles and asset classes. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 2,150 shares and has not made any purchases of company stock. The insider transaction history for Virtus Investment Partners Inc reveals a pattern of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Virtus Investment Partners Inc stands at $1.759 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 14.02, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 14.045 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $248.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $224.31, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

