Executive Vice President James Polewaczyk has sold 8,104 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX, Financial) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $558.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,524,821.76.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc is a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, software, and water microbiology testing. The company provides a range of products and services to enhance the health and well-being of pets, people, and livestock.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,649 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 15 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc were trading at $558.44, giving the company a market capitalization of $46.798 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 55.93, which is above the industry median of 28.8 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.02, indicating that IDEXX Laboratories Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $548.60. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of IDEXX Laboratories Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image above offers a perspective on the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the calculated GF Value.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

