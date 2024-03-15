Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI), a leading global investment manager, reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Peter Germain, sold 5,305 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $191,642.70.

Federated Hermes Inc specializes in a wide range of investment and wealth management services. The company's offerings include equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset, and liquidity management strategies. With a commitment to responsible investing, Federated Hermes Inc seeks to provide long-term value for its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,939 shares of Federated Hermes Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 27 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Federated Hermes Inc's shares were trading at $36.14 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.015 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.47, which is below both the industry median of 14.045 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.83, with a GF Value of $43.58, indicating that Federated Hermes Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Peter Germain may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Federated Hermes Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.