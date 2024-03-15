Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB), a leading energy infrastructure company in the United States, focuses on connecting North America’s significant hydrocarbon resource plays to growing markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins. The company's operations span from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian oil sands. According to a recent SEC filing, Senior Vice President Larry Larsen sold 5,000 shares of company (WMB, Financial) on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.65 per share, resulting in a total value of $183,250. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of company stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider activity at the company. The insider transaction history for company (WMB) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 5 insider sells recorded. In contrast, there have been 3 insider buys during the same period, suggesting a mixed sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company's operations and future prospects. On the valuation front, company (WMB) shares were trading at $36.65 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $43.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.76, which is above the industry median of 10.21 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $32.73, indicating that company (WMB) is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts monitoring insider transactions like those of Senior Vice President Larry Larsen may consider such sales as part of their broader assessment of company (WMB), alongside comprehensive analysis of financial statements, market conditions, and industry trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.