Vicore Pharma Holding AB Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard - Vicore Pharma Holding AB - CEO



Welcome to this Vicore Pharma AGM presentation. Vicore Pharma is a rare disease company with focus on patients with fibrotic lung disease. Our primary indication is IPF, where C21, our first-in-class oral angiotensin type 2 receptor agonist is in Phase II for treatment of IPF. We started the study by the end of last year, and we expect to have top-line data by the end of next year. And we have European and US orphan drug designation as the IP for this indication.



We very recently announced an agreement with Alex Therapeutics to develop a prescription digital therapy, and that is to help patients in their anxiety and depression associated with IPF. And there, we have a clinical trial planned in 2022.



A separate program is dedicated to IPF cough, the VP-02 program, where we have inhaled thalidomide for the treatment of this severe and debilitating cough. We know that tablets work, but the severe side effect profile have prevented the use of thalidomide in this indication. So what we are doing is formulating this drug into