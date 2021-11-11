Vicore Pharma Holding AB at Redeye Life Science Days Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Fredrik Thor - Redeye AB - Analyst



Welcome to Redeye. My name is Fredrik Thor, and today we're going to talk about Vicore Pharma as an investment case. Vicore is a mid-stage clinical biotech company.



It was founded back in 2000, based on research from Uppsala University and Sahlgrenska Academy. It has been on the stock market since 2015. It's a rare-disease company focusing on rare lung disorders, and specifically, fibrotic lung disorders and IPF. And IPF is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which were a rare disease that we're going to talk about a bit later on.



And the company has four programs in total, VP01 to VP04. The lead program is VP01 where we see most potential in our valuation. Stock is now listed on Nasdaq main market. And we can see in terms of share price performance that us with almost all biotech stocks in Sweden at the moment, the sentiment has been very weak. And the stock has traded down quite a bit the last year or so, and it now trades below our bear case.



So we think that most potential discount in stock at this moment. And why do we find Vicore to be an