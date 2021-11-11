Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
Fredrik Thor - Redeye AB - Analyst
Welcome to Redeye. My name is Fredrik Thor, and today we're going to talk about Vicore Pharma as an investment case. Vicore is a mid-stage clinical biotech company.
It was founded back in 2000, based on research from Uppsala University and Sahlgrenska Academy. It has been on the stock market since 2015. It's a rare-disease company focusing on rare lung disorders, and specifically, fibrotic lung disorders and IPF. And IPF is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which were a rare disease that we're going to talk about a bit later on.
And the company has four programs in total, VP01 to VP04. The lead program is VP01 where we see most potential in our valuation. Stock is now listed on Nasdaq main market. And we can see in terms of share price performance that us with almost all biotech stocks in Sweden at the moment, the sentiment has been very weak. And the stock has traded down quite a bit the last year or so, and it now trades below our bear case.
So we think that most potential discount in stock at this moment. And why do we find Vicore to be an
Vicore Pharma Holding AB at Redeye Life Science Days Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...