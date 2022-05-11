Vicore Pharma Holding AB Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard - Vicore Pharma Holding AB - CEO



Dear shareholders, welcome to Vicore Pharma annual general meeting and a short presentation of the activities and the achievements during 2022. It's been a truly exciting and transformative year for the company, and I will, in a short presentation, guide you through the main points.



First of all, we have now recruited a complete management team, and the additions to the team that we had before is Jessica Shull, who's responsible then for our digital therapy efforts in IPF. It's Mikael NygÃ¥rd who is responsible for business development, and Ãsa Magnusson, Chief Commercial Officer, now preparing the company for Phase 3and beyond with C21 in COVID and later IPF.



If we look at the pipeline, we have made significant progress during the year. If we start with COVID-19, we have started the Phase 3 trial now that has been vetted with the regulatory authorities, both in the US and in Europe, and we're halfway through that study. It is a double-blind, placebo-controlled worldwide study with 600 patients estimated.



In IPF