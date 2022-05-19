Vicore Pharma Holding AB at ABGSC Life Summit Transcript

May 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

Adam Karlsson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA - Analyst



Welcome back. The next company to present is Vicore, and I'm pleased to be joined virtually by their CFO, Hans Jeppsson. Vicore is a Swedish company in mid-stage clinical development with a lead asset C21 that recently reported some promising data in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. I'll hand the word over to Hans to tell you more about it.



Hans Jeppsson - Vicore Pharma Holding AB - CFO & Director



Thanks a lot for that. So my name is Hans Jeppsson, I'm the CFO of Vicore. So Vicore is developing a new class of drugs, AT2 receptor agonist, which we think, if the data continue to hold through, could really lay a new foundation in medicine.



So next slide, please. Next slide. So the team and the Board. I think we have made three additions last year and build a complete management team with the addition of Jessica Shull, Head of Digital Therapeutics and leading those efforts; and Mikael NygÃ¥rd, Vice President, Business Development; and Ãsa Magnusson at the bottom right in leading our commercial efforts