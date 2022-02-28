Q4 2021 Vidrala SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

IÃ±igo Mendieta de la Rica - Vidrala, S.A. - Financial Planning & IR Officer



Okay. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced, Vidrala has published, this morning, its 2021 full year results. And additionally, we have also published the results presentation that will be used as supporting material to this conference call. Following these documents,