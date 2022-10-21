Q3 2022 Vidrala SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



(foreign language)



[Interpreted] Good morning, and welcome to the conference call organized by Vidrala to present its 2022 9 months results. Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by RÃ¡ul GÃ³mez, CFO; and IÃ±igo Mendieta, Head of IR. The presentation will be held in English. In the Q&A session, questions will be also answered in Spanish. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended to post questions in English in order to facilitate understanding of everyone. In the company website, www.vidrala.com, you will find available a presentation that will be used as a supporting material to cover this call as well as a link to access the webcast.



Mr. Mendieta, the floor is yours.



IÃ±igo Mendieta de la Rica - Vidrala, S.A. - Financial Planning & IR Officer



Hi. Good morning to everyone, and thank you as always for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced this morning, Vidrala has published its 2022 9 months results and additionally, we have also