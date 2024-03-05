Mar 05, 2024 / 05:15PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good afternoon. Please welcome to the stage, Ryan McInerney, Chief Executive Officer of Visa; and Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Bank of Canada.



David I. McKay - Royal Bank of Canada - President, CEO & Director



Well, good afternoon, everybody, and it's great to be back again this year. And congratulations to our banking team for putting together a record conference again this year. We keep surpassing each year, year after year, so we're really delighted to be here. And we've got an incredible story to tell.



I mean, you think about banking and what's happening, when you think about the world of banking, we do really 3 things in the world of finance and banking. We store money, we lend money, and we move money. And when it comes to the core and the essence of finance, it's about moving money, an exchange for value. And I couldn't think of a more appropriate CEO and leader who has an incredible vision and understanding of the money-moving business and the exchange of value, not only in our markets here in