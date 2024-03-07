Mar 07, 2024 / 12:20AM GMT
James Eugene Faucette - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
All right. We'll go ahead and get started here. Thank you, everybody, for joining us here this afternoon. We're very excited to have Visa. We're kind of coming towards the end of third day 4 here at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference. So thank you to all of you that have participated both as investors as well as companies and executives from presenting companies.
Before I get started here with Visa, and Visa's Group President of Global Markets, Oliver Jenkyn, a quick introduction from me. I'm James Faucette, Senior Research Analyst in charge of FinTech at Morgan Stanley. And before we launch into our conversations with Oliver, I do have a disclosure to read. Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. So with that out of the way, Oliver, we're -- I was just complementing you, like, I'm bringing the coffee. We're going to go high energy at 4:20 in the afternoon. So I appreciate that.
Visa Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 12:20AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...