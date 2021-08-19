Q2 2021 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Kjell-Erik Nordby - Vistin Pharma ASA - CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of the second quarter and the first half 2021 results in Vistin Pharma. The presentation will be held by myself and the CFO in Vistin Pharma, Alexander Karlsen.



We start with a summary of the quarter. We had a record-high sales volume in the second quarter of 2021. However, the revenue was negatively affected by a significantly stronger NOK versus euro compared to the similar quarter last year. This resulted in a revenue of NOK 67 million versus NOK 73 million in the same quarter last year, an 8% decrease.



First -- the revenue for the first half of 2021 ended at NOK 138 million compared to NOK 134 million last year, which is a 2% growth.



EBITDA for the quarter ended at NOK 15.6 million versus NOK 20.9