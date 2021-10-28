Q3 2021 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Kjell-Erik Nordby - Vistin Pharma ASA - CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to Vistin Pharma third quarter reporting. The presentation will be held by myself, Kjell-Erik Nordby, the CEO of the company; and Alexander Karlsen, the CFO.



So first, we start with the highlights for the quarter. We continue to deliver strong revenues also in the third quarter. The revenue for the quarter ended at NOK 63 million compared to NOK 55 million the last -- the third quarter last year, which is a 14% increase in revenue. And the increase was driven by, first of all, higher sales volume and also higher sales prices, which was partly offset by a significant stronger Norwegian kroner versus euro in the quarter. And year-to-date, we have achieved more than NOK 200