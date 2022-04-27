Q2 2021 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Alexander Karlsen - Vistin Pharma ASA - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation. As mentioned, today's presenters will be myself, Alexander Karlsen, the CFO; and Magnus Tolleshaug, the Chief Commercial Officer and the interim CEO.



I'm now handing the word over to you, Magnus, to start the presentation.



Magnus Tolleshaug - Vistin Pharma ASA - Interim CEO, Chief Commercial Officer & Commercial Director



Thank you, Alexander. I will go through the highlights of the first quarter 2022 results. The revenue in the first quarter ended at NOK 33 million versus NOK 71 million in Q1 2021. We had a decrease in revenue for the quarter,