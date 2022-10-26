Q3 2022 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Thank you very much. Welcome to Q3 conference call in Vistin Pharma. The call -- the presentation will be given by myself, Kjell-Erik Nordby, the CEO of the company; and Alexander Karlsen, the CFO.



To start with, we are happy to present to you the new company logo and the new company design, which was launched this month. You're also invited to our new website. And we believe that the new website and new design reflects a more modern version of Vistin Pharma and who we are at the moment.



So then continue to the highlights for the quarter. We had an all-time revenue in the quarter. The quarter ended at NOK 92 million versus NOK 63 million in the same quarter last year. This is up 46% in -- increase in revenue. This is a combination