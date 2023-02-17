Q4 2022 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter presentation in Vistin Pharma. I will go straight to the highlights for the quarter. And since this is the last quarter in 2022, we will also give you a preliminary update on the overall 2022 results.



In the quarter, we achieved NOK 111 million in revenue compared to NOK 78 million in the same quarter last year. That's a 42% increase. This is the first quarter in Vistin's history that we achieved more than NOK 100 million in revenue in 1 quarter. The revenue increase or the revenue and other income was driven by the factors that we had more volumes available for sale in the quarter and we had a higher average sales price.



In addition to that, we received NOK 13