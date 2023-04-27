Q1 2023 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Kjell-Erik Nordby - Vistin Pharma ASA - CEO(Leave of Absence)



Thank you very much. Welcome to this webcast presenting the first quarter 2023 results in Vistin Pharma. Now we start with the highlights for the quarter. We had a record high revenue in the quarter above NOK 100 million in revenue versus NOK 33 million in the first quarter last year. This significant increase in revenue is due to the fact that we are now producing material from both production lines, and that has resulted in more volumes available for sale compared to the 8-week production stop that we had in the first quarter last year when we did the MEP installation.



This record high revenue also has resulted in a high EBITDA for the quarter compared to the negative EBITDA on -- in first quarter