Half Year 2023 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Kjell-Erik Nordby - Vistin Pharma ASA - CEO(Leave of Absence)



Thank you very much, and welcome to the second quarter presentation of Vistin Pharma. As usual, we will start with the highlights of the quarter. I'm pleased to inform you that Vistin is continuing doing well in 2023. The revenue in the second quarter ended at NOK 107 million compared to NOK 69 million in the second quarter last year. The reason for this significant increase in revenue is mainly driven from the increased volume from the new production line that we invested in and opened in 2022 compared to the same quarter last year, which was in the beginning of the operation of the new line. So year-to-date, the revenue is -- was NOK 208 million