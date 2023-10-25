Q3 2023 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Kjell-Erik Nordby - Vistin Pharma ASA - CEO(Leave of Absence)



Thank you, and welcome to Vistin Pharma's third quarter reporting. We are happy to present another strong quarter for the company. We achieved all-time high revenue and also EBITDA and sales volume in the third quarter. The revenue and that NOK 120 million, which is a 30% increase compared to last year. The main driver for the increased revenue is that we had more volumes available for sale from second line that we installed in Q1 last year. Year-to-date, the revenue is NOK 328 million compared to NOK 194 million last year, and that is a total of 69% increase sales. EBITDA ended at NOK 27 million compared to negative NOK 3 million in the last -- in Q3