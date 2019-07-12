Q2 2019 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. And today, we would do the interim report January to June 2019, and we will focus on the second quarter. The speakers of today will be Mikael Engblom, the CFO of the company; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, the CEO.



By that, please go to Page #2, and we will go through the presentation. A quick summary on quarter 2. It was, for sure, a quarter with high growth and good profitability. And in the figures, we can mention that by a sales of SEK 381 million, which is an increase of 34 percentage. If we see the local currency growth line, it was 29%. And out of that, it was 18%