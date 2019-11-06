Q3 2019 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
welcome to the Vitrolife Interim Report January to September 2019 Conference Call.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Thomas Axelsson. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO
Good morning, and thank you for listening in on Vitrolife Interim Report January to September 2019. The speakers today will be Mikael Engblom, he's the CFO of the company; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, the CEO.
So let's start to go through the quarter then with Page #2. In summary, the quarter was a good quarter with continued profitability. The sales of SEK 378 million and it was a growth of 33%. Sales increased by 27% in local currency, and out of that, it was 15%. It was an organic growth. EBITDA margin was 41% and in numbers, SEK 155 million.
Please change to Page #3 and Mikael and I will
