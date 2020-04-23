Q1 2020 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, John, and good morning all to you. And welcome to Vitrolife Interim Report January-March 2020. The speakers from today is Mikael Engblom, the CFO of the company; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, the CEO.



Please change page and go to #2 and have a quick introduction of the quarter. We had good growth within the quarter, but uncertainty came at the end of the quarter due to the COVID-19. I will try during this presentation together with Mikael to explain the situation and also what we could maybe expect during quarter 2.



Sales in Q1 was SEK 334 million, and that's a growth of 7%. In local currency, and also