Jul 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vitrolife Interim Report January to June 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Monday, the 13th of July 2020.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Thomas Axelsson. Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife Interim report January to June 2020. The speakers of today will be Mikael Engblom, the CFO of the company; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, that is the CEO.
Please change page to #2. Our headline today of the report is an extensive impact of COVID-19. So our ambition today is to try to explain more in details the development during quarter 2 and maybe some projections going forward. But let's see then of quarter 2 first.
It was sales of SEK 209 million, and it was equals to minus 45% and that's the same as local currency. So today, when we are talking about SEK
Q2 2020 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...