Q2 2020 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife Interim report January to June 2020. The speakers of today will be Mikael Engblom, the CFO of the company; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, that is the CEO.



Please change page to #2. Our headline today of the report is an extensive impact of COVID-19. So our ambition today is to try to explain more in details the development during quarter 2 and maybe some projections going forward. But let's see then of quarter 2 first.



It was sales of SEK 209 million, and it was equals to minus 45% and that's the same as local currency. So today, when we are talking about SEK