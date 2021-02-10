Q4 2020 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Report on Operations 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Wednesday, the 10th of February 2021.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Thomas Axelsson. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife Report on Operations 2020. The speakers of today will be Mikael Engblom, the CFO of Vitrolife; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, that is the CEO.



Please, then let's go into the presentation then and Page #2. As you are well aware, it's been a turbulent year for Vitrolife, but we ended very strong. So let's go through first the Q4. It was sales of SEK 382 million, and that's a decline of 7% in Swedish currency. Sales were unchanged in local currency. Our EBITDA was SEK 164 million, corresponding to a margin of 43%.



If we are then looking into the complete year 2020, the sales was