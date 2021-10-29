Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Vitro interim report January - September 2021. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thomas Axelsson. Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife interim report January - September 2021. The presenter today is Mikael Engblom, CFO of the company and myself, Thomas Axelsson. Please then go to Page #2, and I will do a quick summary about the quarter. It is a very good quarter with successful activities and in numbers, it is sales of SEK 406 million that is growth of 27%. The increase in local currency is 30%. If we are then looking upon the complete organization, then with the operation and EBITDA, we had corresponding to a margin of 40%, adjusted to 42%. So overall, a good quarter from a financial and operational
Q3 2021 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...