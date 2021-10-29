Q3 2021 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife interim report January - September 2021. The presenter today is Mikael Engblom, CFO of the company and myself, Thomas Axelsson. Please then go to Page #2, and I will do a quick summary about the quarter. It is a very good quarter with successful activities and in numbers, it is sales of SEK 406 million that is growth of 27%. The increase in local currency is 30%. If we are then looking upon the complete organization, then with the operation and EBITDA, we had corresponding to a margin of 40%, adjusted to 42%. So overall, a good quarter from a financial and operational