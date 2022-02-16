Q4 2021 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to Vitrolife report on operations 2021. The speakers of today will be the new CFO, Patrik Tolf; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, the CEO of the company.



Please go to Page #2. And the headlines and what we would like to describe and go over together with you today is a situation where we are continue showing growth. And the most important thing, a new Vitrolife are being created, partly through an acquisition. And the highlights for the full year is that -- I will just do it quickly and then go into quarter 4 then, and we will do the presentation