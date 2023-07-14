Q2 2023 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jon Sigurdsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-Interim CEO&Director



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the conference call for the interim report second quarter 2023 for Vitrolife Group. Today, July 14, and the time now is 10 o'clock. My name is, as said before, Jon Sigurdsson, and I'm the Interim CEO here. I am here together with our CFO, Patrik Tolf, and we will talk you through the investor presentation and thereafter open up for questions. You will find the presentation on our new website vitrolifegroup.com. Let's go to Page #2.



The APAC has been exceptionally good for this quarter as well as for the whole 2023. For the Vitrolife Group, we increased our sales with 9% to SEK 905 million. Excluding discontinued business, our