Vitrolife AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Patrik Tolf - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning. Welcome to the Capital Markets Day for the Vitrolife Group. Thanks, everybody, for joining us here in Stockholm. And everybody who are joining us online, a very warm welcome to you as well, wherever you are in the world. My name is Patrik Tolf. I am CFO for the Vitrolife Group and has been so since January 1, 2022.



Throughout today, we have a fantastic lineup of presenters. We will be joined by key opinion leaders and also then combining with management representatives from the Vitrolife Group via the management team. In addition to us presenting, and you can listen to presentations, I would also like to say that we have a fantastic marketplace that you will see to the right in this room, where you will also then be able to touch and feel on our products and also then talk to colleagues and experts in the various areas.



We have an agenda that we have set out then to reflect our new corporate strategy. We will have a couple of breaks. There will be 1 coffee break that we will have at 10 minutes past to 11