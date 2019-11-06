Q3 2019 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

James Patrick Kelly - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



All right. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals' third quarter 2019 performance. Our third quarter 2019 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC's EDGAR System and on our website, www.vandapharma.com. In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website.



Joining me today on the call is Dr. Mihales Polymeropoulos, our President and CEO. Following my introductory remarks,