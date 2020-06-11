Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Mihael H. Polymeropoulos - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Director
Welcome to the 2020 virtual-only Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. We expect our use of a virtual-only meeting format to be a onetime occurrence effective only for 2020 due to extenuating circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to returning to our in-person annual meeting format in the future.
It is now 9 a.m. and the meeting will please come to order.
My name is Mihael Polymeropoulos, and as President and Chief Executive Officer, I will be presiding over this meeting.
I would like to remind everyone that sound, screen, video or any other similar recording without the expressed prior written approval of the company is prohibited.
I would like to introduce our other directors who are present today at this virtual meeting on the virtual meeting portal: Phaedra Chrousos, Dick Dugan, Tom Watkins, Anne Sempowski Ward, Stephen Ray Mitchell. Also present are Tim Williams, our Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
