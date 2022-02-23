Feb 23, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Moran, Vanda's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, please go ahead.
Kevin Patrick Moran - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, Cherry. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 performance. Our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our website, www.vandapharma.com. In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website.
Joining me on today's call is Dr. Mihales Polymeropoulos, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; Tim
Q4 2021 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...