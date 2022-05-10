May 10, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



The afternoon session of the BofA Healthcare Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst here at BofA. We're thrilled today to have Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and speaking on behalf of Vanda is CFO, Kevin Moran. Kevin?



Kevin Patrick Moran - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much, Geoff, for the introduction and the invitation. Very excited to share our progress with everyone here.



Great. Here are our forward-looking statements that we'd like for folks to review and be aware of.



So Vanda has 2 commercialized products, HETLIOZ and Fanapt. HETLIOZ comes in 2 forms, oral capsules and liquid formulation. Oral capsules are approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of Non-24-hour sleep wake disorder. HETLIOZ oral capsules and HETLIOZ LQ, the liquid formulation, are also approved for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in adults and children, respectively,