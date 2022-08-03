Q2 2022 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Kevin Patrick Moran - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you very much, Jack. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Second Quarter 2022 performance. Our second quarter 2022 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our website, www.vandapharma.com. In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website.



Joining me on today's call is Dr. Mihales Polymeropoulos, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Additionally, we have Tim Williams, our General Counsel; and Gunther Birznieks, our Senior Vice President of Business