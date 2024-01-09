Jan 09, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Hello, everyone. My name is (inaudible). I'm an associate with JPMorgan. It's my pleasure to introduce Kevin from Vanda. Before we get started, just heads up, we won't be holding Q&A at the end.
And with that, Kevin, go ahead.
Kevin Patrick Moran - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you very much. And thank you to the entire JPMorgan team for having us speak -- very excited to speak to you about recent developments of the company and our upcoming milestones for 2024. Looking at our forward-looking statements, investors should be familiar with our forward-looking statements and the risks associated with Vanda stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals is a leading global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to innovating in the service of people's pursuit of happiness. We now have 3 commercialized products with our recent acquisition of PONVORY, which I'll touch on in greater detail as we step through the presentation.
Our commercialized products include HETLIOZ, which is both the oral capsule formulation of
