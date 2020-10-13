Oct 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicolas Brusson - Comuto SA - Co-Founder & CEO



Great. Well, thanks for having me. So what I can do is to go through -- I have a pretty short presentation, about 10 slides, at pretty high level. I'll try to take like 10, 15, maybe 20 minutes on that. And then we can, I guess, open to Q&A.



So I think most people actually know BlaBlaCar, but we started as a long-distance carpooling app, so essentially like allowing drivers to share their car when they drive alone, and passengers can book those empty seats in those cars, just like they book seat in a plane or a train or in a bus.



And I'll jump to the next slide. Over the next 3 years -- or 2 years, I should say, since really 2018, we started to diversify into like a broader offering, which goes beyond this core use case and the unique use case of carpooling that we've created over the years and to tap into the larger mobility market, or at least long-distance mobility market, which made us go into buses, which will make us go eventually into offering trains as well on the platform.



So most of the presentation is actually