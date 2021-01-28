Q4 2020 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thank you very much, and hello, everyone. I'll use a couple of slides and -- which we just cover sort of some thoughts about the report. And then we'll move to questions. But as the structure of the report is -- of the portfolio, forgive me, has of course, been changed somewhat, but the overall sort of -- the bigger names are still the bigger names. Babylon has been revalued for obvious reasons. And that is slightly larger part of the portfolio now, which is exciting.



And Voi and Gett has, together with Babylon increased on -- at the expense of BlaBlaCar, which is down a little bit. But the overall sort of structure of the portfolio is one that you're familiar with. But in terms of the overview of this NAV, so yes, $11.36 per share in dollars, which is the dollar