Q3 2021 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thank you. I'll go through a couple of slides, highlighting the quarter, and then we'll move over to Q&A. And I hope you can see me flicking the pages now. But if I think, a good summarizing page will be this one. And so I think if you sort of flick through the actual report, all of this will be clear to you, but NAV is now roughly $1.5 billion, that's up since last quarter, and that's driven by various sort of revaluations and one markdown and collectively, sort of that has us up nearly 14% over this quarter.



I mean the -- it's -- our largest investment is Babylon. Babylon lists pretty much now on the New York Stock Exchange. So that's big for us. Not that we are in any way looking to say bye-bye to Babylon at these sort of levels, at this point of time or anything like that, but