Q2 2023 Volati AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Andreas StenbÃ¤ck - Volati AB - CEO



Thank you. A warm welcome and happy that you are listening in to our Q2 report. We'll dig directly into it.



Volati is a fast-growing and acquisitive group of six well-managed platforms with strong earnings, growth, and cash flows. Two of them are our naturally integrated