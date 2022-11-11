Q3 2022 Volue ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Trond Straume
Volue ASA - CEO
* Arnstein Kjesbu
Volue ASA - CFO
* Felix Dorsemagen
Volue ASA - Senior Business Development Manager, Power Grid
=====================
Trond Straume - Volue ASA - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Volue's presentation of the results from the third quarter of 2022. My name is Trond Straume, and I'm the CEO of Volue. Together with me today, I have Arnstein Kjesbu, who's our CFO. Felix Dorsemagen will also be joining. He will talk about the European market opportunities for our power grid business.
There will be opportunity to submit questions throughout the presentation, and we will hold a Q&A section at the end.
Let me start by giving you a brief overview of the company. Our roots dates back to 1969 as part of a Norwegian research institute. We were asked by Scandinavian energy companies to solve two problems. First problem was to help improve
Nov 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
