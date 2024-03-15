Eliyahu Kalif, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA), has sold 77,550 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,048,286. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets generic and specialty medicines. The company's portfolio includes treatments for disorders in the central nervous system, pain, respiratory, oncology, and women's health, among others. Teva is one of the world's largest generic drug manufacturers and operates in markets worldwide. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 112,675 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Eliyahu Kalif is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells within the company. On the valuation front, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's shares were trading at $13.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.842 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.56, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment, although it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

