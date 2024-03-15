Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) CFO Richard Blackley Sells 27,043 Shares

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR), a technology-driven health insurance company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Richard Blackley, sold 27,043 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $381,967.16. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 154,548 shares of Oscar Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Oscar Health Inc stands at $3.291 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price on the day of the transaction gives it a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Oscar Health Inc's business model focuses on leveraging technology to simplify the health insurance experience for individuals and businesses, offering a range of insurance products and services. Despite the insider's recent sale, investors often look at insider trading patterns for insights into a company's performance and management's perspective on the stock's valuation.

