Redfin Corp CEO Glenn Kelman Acquires 30,500 Shares

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Glenn Kelman, the CEO of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-06, the insider purchased 30,500 shares of Redfin Corp at a price of $6.41 per share. Redfin Corp is a technology-powered real estate brokerage that offers a wide range of services to assist consumers with buying, selling, and renting homes. The company is known for its innovative approach to the real estate market, leveraging technology to streamline the process for its customers. The transaction has expanded Glenn Kelman's ownership in the company significantly, marking a notable event in the company's insider activity history. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 30,500 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for Redfin Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the CEO may be of interest to investors and market analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of confidence in the company's future prospects. On the valuation front, Redfin Corp's shares were trading at $6.41 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $772.685 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.7, suggesting that Redfin Corp is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. 1766041328547950592.png The insider's recent purchase aligns with the GF Value assessment, potentially indicating a belief that the stock is undervalued at its current trading price. 1766041378577608704.png Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into an insider's view of the company's value and future performance. The recent buying activity by the CEO of Redfin Corp may be a signal worth considering in the context of the company's current market valuation and future growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.