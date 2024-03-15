Redfin Corp CEO Glenn Kelman Acquires 30,500 Shares

Glenn Kelman, the CEO of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-06, the insider purchased 30,500 shares of Redfin Corp at a price of $6.41 per share. Redfin Corp is a technology-powered real estate brokerage that offers a wide range of services to assist consumers with buying, selling, and renting homes. The company is known for its innovative approach to the real estate market, leveraging technology to streamline the process for its customers. The transaction has expanded Glenn Kelman's ownership in the company significantly, marking a notable event in the company's insider activity history. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 30,500 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for Redfin Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the CEO may be of interest to investors and market analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of confidence in the company's future prospects. On the valuation front, Redfin Corp's shares were trading at $6.41 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $772.685 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.7, suggesting that Redfin Corp is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent purchase aligns with the GF Value assessment, potentially indicating a belief that the stock is undervalued at its current trading price. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into an insider's view of the company's value and future performance. The recent buying activity by the CEO of Redfin Corp may be a signal worth considering in the context of the company's current market valuation and future growth prospects.

