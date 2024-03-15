Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Jonathan Oringer Sells 60,027 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Jonathan Oringer, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK), executed a sale of 60,027 shares in the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shutterstock Inc is a global technology company that offers a creative platform for high-quality assets, tools, and services. The company licenses images, video, music, and editorial assets — as well as custom content tailored to a brand's needs. Shutterstock offers a variety of quality visuals and creative solutions to businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 455,564 shares of Shutterstock Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Shutterstock Inc were trading at $50.28, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.840 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 17.09, which is below the industry median of 21.125 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $50.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $72.96, Shutterstock Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1766041328812191744.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Shutterstock Inc.

1766041374345555968.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, suggesting that Shutterstock Inc is currently trading at a price below its estimated true value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Shutterstock Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

