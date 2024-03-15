James Gantt, the Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH, Financial), has sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $250.79 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,003,160.

Manhattan Associates Inc is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. The company's software, technology, and services are designed to help drive the digital transformation of supply chains, from planning and execution to modeling and management. Manhattan Associates Inc serves various industries, including retail, wholesale, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and more, helping them improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Over the past year, James Gantt has sold a total of 13,722 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Manhattan Associates Inc were trading at $250.79 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $16.378 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 94.34, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.61 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a current price of $250.79 and a GF Value of $209.49, Manhattan Associates Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by James Gantt may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Manhattan Associates Inc. As always, potential investors should consider a wide range of financial metrics and conduct thorough due diligence before making investment decisions.

